Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.