Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

