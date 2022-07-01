Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $196.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

