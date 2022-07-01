Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.10. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $153.98.
