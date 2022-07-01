Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,088,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

