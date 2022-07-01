Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.