Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

