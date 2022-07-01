Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.