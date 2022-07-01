Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

