Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 429 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

