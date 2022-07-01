Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Trimmed by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,816. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

