KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $492,598.91

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. KeyFi has a market cap of $492,598.91 and $1,212.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00186593 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.01085364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015990 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

