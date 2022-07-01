KeyCorp Trims RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price to $16.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.