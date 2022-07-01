KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.