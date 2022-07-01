KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

KEY stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

