KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.28.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

