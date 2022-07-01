Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given New €135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($159.57) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €128.00 ($136.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($166.85) to £137 ($168.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($135.11) to €122.00 ($129.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,841.00.

Kerry Group stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

