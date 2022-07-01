Kenneth S. Ehrman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth S. Ehrman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DUOT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 829,546 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 498,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 241,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

