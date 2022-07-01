Kenneth S. Ehrman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth S. Ehrman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DUOT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.03.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
About Duos Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
