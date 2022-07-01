Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $38.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.70.

APAM opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,461,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

