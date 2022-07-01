KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.09 million and $3,146.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00183077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00658742 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00083696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015989 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

