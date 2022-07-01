Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KAIKY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

