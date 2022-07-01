Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $4.48. Kamada shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 13,336 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMDA shares. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kamada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $200.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.