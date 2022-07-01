KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 4,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,694. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 203,016 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,729,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 229,757 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $23,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,280 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

