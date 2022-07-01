Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in June

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KAJMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.
Kajima Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kajima (KAJMY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.