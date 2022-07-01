Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in June

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAJMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

