K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,954 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.