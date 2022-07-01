K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,492 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,818. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

