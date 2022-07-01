K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,883 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 925,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102,737 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 900,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 892,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,398. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

