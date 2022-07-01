K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 10,100 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

