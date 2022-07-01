K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.80 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.09% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,004. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

