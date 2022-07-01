K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,893. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.10.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

