K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,988 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.40. 8,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,780. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several research firms have commented on TD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.