K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.18. 3,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

