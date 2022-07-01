K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 111,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,227. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

