K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,147 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 174.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,773. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

