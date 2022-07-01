K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Stantec worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Stantec stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. 74,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

