K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.