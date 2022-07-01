Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 409538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JTKWY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

