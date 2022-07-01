Juho Parkkinen Sells 1,174 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,174 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $21,531.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 492 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,841.24.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Juho Parkkinen sold 429 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $7,614.75.

On Monday, May 2nd, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15.

AI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,553. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

