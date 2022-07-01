JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JCGI traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 437 ($5.36). 158,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,046. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 366.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 403.47. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($8.88). The firm has a market cap of £363.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 9,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £29,430 ($36,106.00).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

