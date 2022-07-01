JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,650

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.78) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEGRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.48) to GBX 2,190 ($26.87) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,037.50.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Weir Group has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.87.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

