JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target to €173.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €171.00 ($181.91) to €173.00 ($184.04) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($127.66) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($324.47) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.75.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.70. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $237.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.