JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($195.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($211.70) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($241.49) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of WCH opened at €137.60 ($146.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €161.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €148.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($124.10) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($199.04).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

