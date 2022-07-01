JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JAGI traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 378.50 ($4.64). 64,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,858. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 339.23 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 511 ($6.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 362.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.37. The stock has a market cap of £369.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

