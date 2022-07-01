Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $3.03 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 84,915 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

