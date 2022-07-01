Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.30. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 36,810 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.