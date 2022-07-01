Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.72

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.72 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 3705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.00) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,404.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.3646 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

