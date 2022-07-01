Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 13,346 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,126,586 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

