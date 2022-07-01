Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

