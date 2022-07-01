Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for about 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Warner Music Group worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

