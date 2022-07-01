Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,257,773. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

